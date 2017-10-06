Europe shares seen higher ahead of US payrolls data

European stocks are set to open higher on Friday morning, boosted by positive sentiment in the U.S. and further developments in northeastern Spain.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 14 points at 7,513; the DAX is expected to start up by 24 points at 12,987 and the CAC 40 is seen higher by 7 points at 5,382.

This comes after the S&P 500 posted its first eight-day winning streak since 2013 as investors become less concerned over political uncertainty and look ahead to earnings season. Republicans moved to overhaul the tax system, as President Donald Trump promised. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose to seven-week highs on Thursday following upbeat economic data.

Back in Europe, the Spanish Constitutional Court ordered the regional parliament of Catalonia to close on Monday, raising doubts over whether the region will be able to declare independence from Spain. Banco Sabadell said Thursday that it would shift its headquarters out of Catalonia and Caixabank is set to make a decision on a move Friday.

In the U.K., sterling was at 4-week lows against the dollar as traders started to look at a possible leadership contest in the ruling Conservative party.

On the data front, there will be manufacturing data in the U.K. due at 09:30 a.m. However, most of the market focus will be on U.S. nonfarm payrolls, a key metric for the U.S. Federal Reserve, out at 8:30 a.m. ET time.

In the corporate world, Sports Direct will release its financial outlook update and easyJet will also make a trading update.