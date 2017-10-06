Surging projections of what retirees can expect to spend for health care are focusing attention on retirement health costs. A 2016 Fidelity study said a typical retired couple will have $260,000 in out of pocket health-care outlays, up from $220,000 in 2014. Long-term care could add another $130,000.

As anticipated costs for retiree health care have risen, the topic has increasingly become a focus of retirement planning. "If we don't help them plan for health care, we're missing a big piece of retirement," said Barbara Delaney, founder of StoneStreet Advisor Group.

Longer lifespans and rising prescription costs are two of the biggest reasons for the higher projections. And factor key factor is the age at which the average retiree leaves the workforce, which is too young to qualify for Medicare.

"Gaps are certainly of special concern to those considering early retirement, since they are eligible for Social Security benefits at 62, but must wait until age 65 to receive Medicare," said Kimberley Foss, a certified financial planner and founder of Empyrion Wealth Management.

Retirees of any age may incur out-of-pocket costs due to the "donut hole" in Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. This coverage gap currently affects people who have out-of-pocket costs of more than $3,700 on covered prescriptions. It requires individuals to pay up to 51 percent of drug costs over that amount, which can be costly for people on long-term prescriptions.

Foss says effectively planning potential retiree health costs requires starting early to investigate the ins and outs of Medicare Parts A, B and D, as well as supplemental or Medigap insurance. "The coverage structures can be very complicated, and the more informed consumers can be about the various options, the better decision they'll make when the time comes," she said.

More from Investor Toolkit:

Are Roth IRAs the best thing since sliced bread?

Five risks to retirement nest eggs

A 'back door' Roth IRA strategy that benefits high earners

About 12 million Medicare-eligible retirees also have Medicare Supplemental coverage or Medigap, according to a 2016 report by consulting firm Gorman Health Group. That number has risen from nearly 10 million in 2011. This coverage, which is available from private insurers, helps pay for the up to 50 percent of medical costs not covered by Medicare Parts A and B in exchange for premiums of around $150 a month.

Health savings accounts are assuming greater prominence in retirement planning as anticipated retiree health costs rise. The accounts, which are available to working people enrolled in high-deductible health insurance plans, can be used to sock away funds pre-tax and use them before or after retirement to pay for covered medical expenses.

Unlike many retirement plans, HSA funds are portable and can travel with workers as they move between jobs. Also unlike retirement plans, HSA funds avoid current taxes and can also be spent tax-free for eligible medical expenses. Funds in HSAs can be invested like individual retirement account or 401(k) plan funds.

Because of their flexibility, portability and tax advantages — and rising projections for retiree health costs — StoneStreet's Delaney says she's focusing more on HSAs as a retirement planning tool.

"If your company has an HSA, considering funding your HSA plan instead of a 401(k) plan," she said. "That's something you would have never heard me say five years ago."