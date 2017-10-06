Here are 5 favorite stock ideas from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.

This is our "one-stop shop for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. and Canadian research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," analyst Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Friday.

The ideas "are simply a current snapshot of the analysts' top picks in their coverage universes."

Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.

1) Constellium (CSTM)



Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth has a $14 price target for Constellium shares, which is 26 percent higher than Thursday's closing price.