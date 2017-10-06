VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's what events you'll find the top 1% socializing at this fall and winter

Billionaires will be attending events like the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz in January
Gaetano Piazzolla | Getty Images
The wealthiest people tend to hang out with other wealthy, successful people.

"In most cases, your net worth mirrors the level of your closest friends," says Steve Siebold, author of "How Rich People Think." "We become like the people we associate with, and that's why winners are attracted to winners."

But what exactly do the top one percent do outside of work?

Research firm Wealth-X has some insights. It recently revealed the Billionaire Social Calendar for this fall and winter, which highlights the events you can catch the richest people at over the next few months. Here are six:

October 

Frieze London Art Fair

The art fair brings together more than 160 of the world's top galleries. Participants can browse and buy world-class art from today's emerging and established artists, as well as listen to presentations and talks.

When: October 5-8, 2017
Where: Regent's Park, London

The Frieze Art Fair on October 6, 2017 in London, England
Leon Neal | Getty Images
November

Fort Lauderdale International Yacht Show

The yachting capital of the world will showcase more than 1,000 boats at the 58th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year. The boats will include high performance boats, sailing yachts, motor yachts and "superyachts."

When: November 1-5, 2017
Where: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The 56th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on November 6, 2015
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
December

Art Basel Miami Beach

The show will feature top modern and contemporary art galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Work from over 4,000 artists will be displayed.

When: December 7-10, 2017
Where: Miami Beach, Florida

Art Basel Miami on December 02, 2016
Sean Drakes/CON | Getty Images
January

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz

The tournament, established in 1985, is the world's only high goal polo tournament played on snow. Besides polo, spectators will enjoy a gourmet food selection and a number of social events in St. Moritz's finest hotels.

When: January 26-28, 2018
Where: St. Moritz, Switzerland

Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2017 on January 29, 2017
Gaetano Piazzolla | Getty Images
February

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations, private runway shows and interviews with fashion influencers, designers and models.

When: February 27 to March 6, 2018
Where: Paris, France

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week
Peter White | Getty Images
March

Dubai World Cup

Some of the best horses in the world will compete at this annual thoroughbred horse race, which boasts a total purse of $30 million for nine group races.

When: March 31, 2018
Where: Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, UAE

The 2016 Dubai World Cup
Warren Little | Getty Images
Here's the full Billionaire Social Calendar from Wealth-X. Click on the graphic to enlarge.

