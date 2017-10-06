Here's how your spending habits compare to those of the typical American

If you have no idea how much you spent on food, transportation or online shopping last year, you're not alone: Only one in three Americans track their expenses.

If you're among the majority, it may be time to look at where your money is going and how much of it is leaving your pocket. Chances are, it's more than you may think.

To give you a point of reference, cost information site Howmuch.net created a chart that breaks down how much the typical American making $75,000 per year spends on various expenses. All data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

How do your spending habits compare?