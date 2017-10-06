Cooking up a three-course dinner at home is always achievable when you've got everything on hand, but what if you wanted to take these culinary skills and your kitchen on the road? That's exactly what one famous British chef set out to do.
Celebrity chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver has recently teamed up with Jaguar Land Rover, the U.K.'s largest car manufacturer, to design a one-of-a-kind "kitchen on four wheels."
Jaguar Land Rover unveiled a bespoke SUV for Jamie Oliver and his family this week. It comes with an array of cooking appliances, from a slow cooker which sits beside the engine, to an olive oil dispenser and a deployable worktop and dining table.
The assignment that Oliver posed to the leading automaker—to create the "ultimate kitchen" that travels—has not only allowed the chef to put on a three-part series highlighting the kitchen-on-the-go car, but has also enabled Jaguar Land Rover to showcase the "versatility" of its seven-seat Land Rover Discovery.
"I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. … I didn't think they'd actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did," Jamie Oliver, British celebrity chef and restaurateur, said in a statement.
"The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family — we love it."
Other key culinary devices found on and inside the vehicle include a two-slice toaster as part of the center console, wheels that churn butter and a rotisserie that mounts onto the front of the automobile.
In an interview with CNBC's Tania Bryer, the chef said that everything displayed in the car is "real and works," demonstrating how the vehicle had running water, gas, and a living wall where plants and herbs could be grown and watered.
"Of course, it's my dream (car)," Oliver added when giving CNBC a tour of the vehicle.
Not only is Oliver renowned for his own line of restaurants and cookery books in the U.K., but he has also been extremely active in the campaigning sphere, having made the topics of improving the quality of school dinners and fighting childhood obesity into national issues.