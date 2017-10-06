Celebrity chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver has recently teamed up with Jaguar Land Rover, the U.K.'s largest car manufacturer, to design a one-of-a-kind "kitchen on four wheels."

Jaguar Land Rover unveiled a bespoke SUV for Jamie Oliver and his family this week. It comes with an array of cooking appliances, from a slow cooker which sits beside the engine, to an olive oil dispenser and a deployable worktop and dining table.

The assignment that Oliver posed to the leading automaker—to create the "ultimate kitchen" that travels—has not only allowed the chef to put on a three-part series highlighting the kitchen-on-the-go car, but has also enabled Jaguar Land Rover to showcase the "versatility" of its seven-seat Land Rover Discovery.

"I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. … I didn't think they'd actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did," Jamie Oliver, British celebrity chef and restaurateur, said in a statement.

"The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family — we love it."