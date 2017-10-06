LinkedIn’s CEO says these are the 3 things ‘too often taken for granted’

As one of the most powerful executives in the tech world, Weiner finds time every day to--no joke, wait for it — do nothing. Sure, he's still one crazy busy dude. But to Weiner, leaving gaps or "buffers" on his calendar to stop being busy and just think (or meditate) is the "single most important productivity tool" he uses. Meetings are outlawed, and Weiner uses that free "thinking" slot to look toward the future and think about the best way to improve the business.

He says that kind of uninterrupted and focused thinking is often used for "questioning assumptions, connecting dots, bouncing ideas off of trusted colleagues, and iterating through multiple scenarios." In other words, all this takes precious time. And that time will only be available if you carve it out for yourself.

He also learned a powerful hack from Steve Jobs, which he practices daily: Start with asking yourself and your team, "If we could only do one thing, what would it be?" Weiner's advice is to focus on doing fewer things, and do those things well.

Unfortunately, that's not how most of us treat our day, is it? Rather than creating a margin to intentionally live out our daily priorities, we often fail by putting too much on our plate, not saying "no" to people who demand our time and attention, and jamming our already-busy schedules with incessant meetings that don't advance our personal or organizational mission.