LinkedIn’s CEO says these are the 3 things ‘too often taken for granted’

Since taking over as LinkedIn's CEO in 2009, Jeff Weiner has accomplished a great deal to earn him the title of Highest Rated CEO.
He has grown LinkedIn's membership base from 33 million to more than 430 million and its revenue from $78 million to over $3 billion. Refreshingly, throughout, Weiner has never lost sight of the things that truly matter in life.
More from Inc.:
In his farewell letter to Virgin America, Richard Branson proves true leadership comes down to 1 rare trait
This is the secret of success, according to self-made billionaire Jack Ma (hint: It isn't IQ or EQ)
Stanford professor: Why so many successful entrepreneurs are a-holes
That's why, for a man of his magnitude and status, his tweet on Thursday was so profound in its simplicity. It puts everything into perspective, whatever your job, role, rank or status:
TWEET
As I've gotten older myself, I can attest that I do take those things for granted, so this was a wake-up call to reset my GPS toward my true north.