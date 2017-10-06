    ×

    Bell Ringer

    Switch celebrates initial public offering by ringing the opening bell at the NYSE

    • Switch raises $531.3 million in initial public offering.
    • The founder and CEO will have a majority of the voting power, due to a special share class, limiting the rights of minority investors.
    • It trades under the ticker symbol SWCH.
    Switch celebrates initial public offering and gets the trading day started by ringing the opening bell
    Switch celebrates initial public offering and gets the trading day started by ringing the opening bell   

    Data-center tech company Switch celebrated its initial public offering by ringing Friday's opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

    The Las Vegas-based company raised about $531 million from the IPO. Shares began trading at $17, above the proposed range of $14 to $16 per share.

    The company intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to buy out investors in Switch Ltd. and take control of it as a holding company.

    Founder and chief executive, Rob Roy, developed Switch on the sustainable growth of the Internet in 2000. Roy developed more than 350 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs. Switch uses clean and renewable energy to power data centers.

    Amazon, eBay and PayPal are on the company's roster of clients.

    It trades under ticker symbol SWCH.

    Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo were among underwriters for the offering.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    PYPL
    ---
    EBAY
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    SWCH
    ---

    More From Bell Ringer

    Latest Special Reports

    • Your Money, Your Future

      Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    • Smart Investing

      Getting in the trenches, deconstructing portfolio options. Finding the best fit for client retirement plans and goals.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...