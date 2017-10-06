The job market is on a roll—and no hurricane can stop it

The temporary employment impact of the hurricanes aside, the job market is strong and getting stronger. Underlying job growth is almost twice the growth in the labor force and unemployment is falling fast. September unemployment dropped to 4.2 percent, despite a jump in the labor force participation rate and robust labor force growth.

These unemployment statistics may have also been impacted by the storms, but regardless, a sub-4 percent unemployment rate isn't too far off in the horizon. This would be consistent with the tightest labor markets the nation has ever enjoyed. The last time we were here was at the very pinnacle of the technology boom in the late 1990s. Of course, that economy was being juiced by a bubble in the stock market for dot-com stocks. There are no bubbles in today's economy.

Wage growth also picked up in September, which is consistent with the increasing difficulty employers are having filling open job positions, although the gain is probably a bit overstated due to the storm-induced decline in lower-paying retail and hospitality jobs. But wage growth is destined to accelerate substantially more in the coming months as unemployment continues to fall.

The job market is on a roll, and not even two massive hurricanes can stop it. Perhaps the only thing that could is Washington. Just as long as lawmakers stay out of the way and does no harm, the job market is on track to becoming one of the best ever.

Commentary by Mark M. Zandi, chief economist at Moody Analytics, a subsidiary of Moody's Corp., and a leading provider of economic research, data and analytical tools. Zandi is also a co-founder of Economy.com, which Moody's purchased in 2005. Follow him on Twitter @economics_MA.

