This is the best time to have your cup of coffee

If you're like most working Americans, you're probably tired — and you love your coffee.
More than 85 percent of people in the U.S. consume caffeine regularly, with coffee being the the delivery method of choice. And there's a likely reason why — more than 40 percent of Americans don't get enough sleep.
It's no wonder so many people associate mornings with the smell of fresh coffee brewing or a quick trip to Starbucks before work. But according to dietitians and nutritionists, the early morning might not be the best time for your caffeine kick if you want to feel alert throughout the afternoon.