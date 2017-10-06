This is the best time to have your cup of coffee

Having your coffee right after waking may cause you to feel jittery and hyper alert soon after drinking it and then very tired a few hours later.



"Definitely limit coffee when you first wake up," Laura Cipullo, registered dietitian and author of "Women's Health Body Clock Diet" tells CNBC Make It.

When you wake up, your body is producing elevated amounts of cortisol, the stress hormone that makes you feel anywhere from alert to anxious. If you add caffeine, which increases levels of cortisol in people who are either mentally stressed or are simply resting, you could have an influx of cortisol at one time.

Some nutritionists say the combination could make you feel more tired later on, when both the caffeine and the cortisol wear off.

The easiest way to feel more awake in the morning is to get more sleep the night before. In addition, however, you might want to try drinking your first cup of coffee slightly later than you normally would.