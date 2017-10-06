While on vacation recently in the Abaco Islands, on the outer rim of the Bahamas, I found myself on an important mission: taking the golf cart to the local market to restock our dwindling supply of the necessary ingredients for piña coladas.
I was stopped in my tracks en route by a welcome sign announcing a new resident's beachside home. It read: "Someday Came."
The obvious implication is that these folks decided to act on their "Yeah, I'm gonna do that someday" daydreams.
But it raises many questions, right?
Who are these people? What's their story, financial and otherwise? Did they hammer this sign into the sand after scrimping and saving, finally realizing their retirement dream following a lifetime of toil? Or are they the professionally mobile couple with young kids you see on HGTV's "Caribbean Life," who decided they'd just had enough of the rat race?
I'm glad I don't have the answers, because the big question for the rest of us is worthy of consideration:
How do we define our "someday"? How do you define yours?
There's an answer that the financial services industry (and the U.S. government) has prescribed for you. That's the one where you work your butt off, make as much money as you can, save as much as you can and then glide into a distant, worry-free utopia called "retirement."
Well, the baby boomers were the first generation to try this, and statistics suggest the "traditional retirement" experiment has been an abominable failure.
Why? Hyperbolic discounting.
More from Investor Toolkit:
Don't let emotions cloud investment decision-making
Financial planning for divorce is not just for women
The top risks that can derail retirement plans
It's a term used primarily in the field of behavioral finance, and it's defined as "the tendency for people to increasingly choose a smaller/sooner reward over a larger/later reward, as the delay occurs sooner rather than later in time."
Humans, as it turns out, aren't very good at delaying gratification. I believe such discounting is even further compounded in saving for retirement, because the goal involves hypothetical numbers and an unknown future while our present temptations promise immediate satisfaction.
Now, the benefits of long-term, compounded investing cannot — must not — be ignored or abandoned, if only because the reality of recreating an income in retirement demands a both concerted and consistent effort. But is it possible that we can do a better job of saving for a seemingly distant future by introducing the perceived satisfaction of that future existence into the present?
Yes, I believe so, and here are three ways we might work to that end:
1. Change the way we talk about retirement. In a laudable effort to simplify retirement goal-setting, we've reduced it to a single number — the number" that we need to have saved at a point in the future to sufficiently care for our needs. But, especially for someone early in their retirement savings journey, a number such as $2 million, $3 million or $5 million or more seems arbitrary and out of reach. It's too far out there in the future to effectively value today.
However, we've learned that one of the reasons some cultures have a tendency to do a better job saving than Americans is because they don't have that language for the future. "Languages that don't have a future tense strongly correlate with higher savings," said behavioral economist Keith Chen.
"The financial services community's almost singular focus on deferring gratification for the future has made us largely harbingers of unwelcome news."
But if we enjoy our work, we can reasonably delay retirement and responsibly put less of a burden on our current savings, which reduces the stress of work and helps us better fund enjoyment of the present.
3. Bring more someday to today. The financial services community's almost singular focus on deferring gratification for the future has made us largely harbingers of unwelcome news. We must find a way to bring value to the present and near future, recognizing that it may also help foster the resolve necessary for longer-term planning. Of course, this is a journey anyone can, and likely should, undertake.
We can ask deeper questions to uncover motivations and goals that aren't dollar-dependent. We can plan for periodic sabbaticals to recharge and reengineer. We can empower ourselves and others through thoughtful career planning, or strategizing a geographic move. Heck, for starters we can encourage longer vacations that make work more palatable.
We can develop more creative financial and retirement plans that, while rooted in reality, are designed to tap into the satisfaction of someday today.
— By Tim Maurer, director of personal finance at Buckingham and The BAM Alliance.
Investor Toolkit
Our attitudes toward retirement are an abominable failure. We can up our savings game with subtle shifts in thinking.
As costs for retiree health rise, the topic is increasingly becoming a primary focus of retirement planning.
Researchers have identified more than 100 behavioral biases that can undercut effective investment decision-making.
When a couple is contemplating or going through a divorce, there are many key items that both spouses must consider.
More From Investor Toolkit
Financial Advisors
Our attitudes toward retirement are an abominable failure. We can up our savings game with subtle shifts in thinking.
A Financial Planning Association survey polling advisors found that 88% of respondents use ETFs, up from 40% in 2006.
Goldman Sachs have a strategy that is outperforming the overall market and could pick up further steam as wages rise.
Latest Special Reports
Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.
Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.
Getting in the trenches, deconstructing portfolio options. Finding the best fit for client retirement plans and goals.
Investing
EAFE and emerging markets have been the best stock ETF bets this year as investors seek better valuations than S&P 500.
Tesla stock jumped in premarket trade Tuesday after analysts at Morgan Stanley raised price target on the motor company.
Influential bond investor Bill Gross of Janus Henderson Investors said Monday that financial markets are artificially compressed and capitalism distorted because of the U.S. Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy.