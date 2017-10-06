Top VC deals this week: Uber, robotic microscopes and babysitters on-demand

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and the Investment Corp. of Dubai invested $30 million in Nanotronics, a start-up that makes robotic microscopes which are used in factories to evaluate components at a nanoscopic level. They microscopes use computer vision and deep learning software to determine if parts are flawed and potentially unsafe for consumers.

Care.com competitors UrbanSitter raised $17 million to expand their childcare on-demand service across the U.S. As Forbes reported, investors in the babysitter booking start-up included Advance Venture Partners (AVP), Canaan Partners, Aspect Ventures, DBL Investors, Shatter Fund, First Round Capital, Menlo Ventures and others.

A cybersecurity startup called Hypr raised $8 million in a new round of funding from RRE Ventures and its earlier backers RTP Ventures, Boldstart Ventures and Mesh Ventures. Hypr is helping large corporations figure out how to safely use fingerprints, and other biometric data, in lieu of alphanumeric passwords.

The Mayfield Fund led a $4 million investment in a virtual reality startup called Tripp. The is developing interactive VR "experiences" that induce a state of calm in the viewer, CEO Nanea Reeves told CNBC in an e-mail.