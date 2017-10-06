US jobs data could offer a glimpse of a choppy economic future after stark IMF weather warnings

A recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on how weather affects economic performance will come into sharper focus Friday, as new payrolls data are set to be released in the United States.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may have wiped as many as 125,000 jobs from the September employment report, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The same consensus is calling for a total of 90,000 new jobs for Friday's number.

The IMF research warned that weather impacts may have lasting effects on economies. The report, released at the end of September, points back to the unprecedented rise in global temperatures over the last 40 years and warns that the increasing global temperatures may end up lowering output, particularly in countries with warm climates.