Early Netflix investor says that company has returned more than all 199 other investments combined

Netflix is up almost 90 percent on the year — and one VC investor gushed to CNBC Friday about how well an early investment in that company has performed for them.

"Foundation Capital has invested in about 200 companies over the course of our history. Netflix is on the way to actually equaling or exceeding the value of all the other 199 companies we've invested in in that time period," the investment firm's Paul Holland told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Friday.

That's telling from a firm that's invested in heavy-hitters like Oracle and Uber. Foundation Capital invested in Netflix in 1999, just two years after it's founding, according to the firm's website.

Holland said Netflix's unique ability to avoid trial and error advertising deals is what separates it from its fellow FANG companies — Facebook, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet — and what makes the company such a lucrative investment.

"It's a subscription service. It's pure heroin. It is money coming directly into the company," Holland said.

Netflix announced Thursday that it was raising prices for two of its three subscription plans, sending shares up 3 percent.