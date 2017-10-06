Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Friday afternoon, following cryptic comments from President Donald Trump Thursday about a "calm before the storm."

Trump had been speaking to reporters following a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House Thursday evening, when all of a sudden he looked around the room and said, "you guys know what this represents, maybe it's the calm before the storm."

"What's the storm?" a reporter asked.

"It could be, The calm, the calm before the storm," Trump said.

Asked again what he meant, Trump replied "you'll find out," and then left for a dinner with military brass and their spouses.

Trump said earlier in the day that he and the generals planned to discuss a number of topics, including Iran, North Korea and the battle against the Islamic State.