Wealth manager warns on bond markets creating the 'biggest financial crisis of our lifetime'

The CEO of a U.K.-based wealth management firm has warned that an unruly end to monetary stimulus from global central banks could lead to pensioners and retail customers suffering the biggest financial crisis of their lifetimes.

Brian Raven, group chief executive at Tavistock Investments, believes that bond markets will be the source of the problem and are primed for a sharp reversal.

"This is the biggest financial crisis of our lifetime, because it affects the average person," Raven told CNBC over the phone. Tavistock is focused on the U.K. but Raven said the problem could be felt more broadly around the world. He argued that bond markets are in a state "never seen before" which could soon trigger a financial shock bigger than in 2008.