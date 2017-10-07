Sheryl Sandberg shares 3 ways men can empower women at work

Sheryl Sandberg has been one of the loudest voices fighting for gender equality in the workplace.

And yet, she says, women still face challenges in even the smallest workplace exchanges. In an interview with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman for his podcast "Masters of Scale," Sandberg discusses why some women still fear appearing too ambitious at work.

"That is because we do not embrace female leadership," she said. "We just don't. We call little girls 'bossy.' We do not call little boys 'bossy.' We tell those same women they are too aggressive in the workplace. We rarely tell men, even though we know with gender blind studies that men, are in fact, on average more aggressive in the workplace and in other ways."