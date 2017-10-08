    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Dollar softer after US jobs data as Asia markets await China services data

    • U.S. September nonfarm payrolls declined by 33,000
    • China Caixin services PMI and forex reserves expected in the day

    Stocks on Wall Street closed mostly unchanged on Friday after a softer-than-expected jobs print as investors in Asia awaited the release of China Caixin services PMI.

    Labor market data from the U.S. showed a decline of 33,000 jobs in September, well below the 90,000 increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. The weaker-than-expected statistic was attributed to distortion from the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

    Despite the softer headline number, average hourly wages rose 0.5 percent last month while unemployment fell to its lowest level in more than 16 years.

    Stocks stateside closed narrowly mixed on Friday following the data release. The Dow Jones industrial average finished the session just 0.01 percent, or 1.72 points, below the flat line at 22,773.67 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.11 percent, or 2.74 points, at 2,549.33. The Nasdaq, however, added 0.07 percent, or 4.82 points, to close at 6,590.18.

    Meanwhile, the greenback, which originally edged up following the reported increase in wages, slid on news that North Korea was readying a new long-range missile test, Reuters said on Friday, quoting a Russian lawmaker.

    The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, stood at 93.748 at 6:51 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the Japanese currency, the greenback fetched 112.46 yen.

    Back in Asia, Australian SPI futures were 0.34 percent lower at 5,691 compared to the benchmark index's previous close of 5,710.675.

    Japan, South Korea and Taiwan markets are closed for public holidays.

    Investors are expected to turn their attention to China data as mainland markets resume trade after the week-long "Golden Week" holiday.

    Here's what markets will be watching for today:

    • 9:45 a.m.: China September Caixin services and composite PMI
    • 4:15 p.m.: Indonesia August retail sales
    • China September foreign exchange reserves are also expected during the day

    In economic news, several Federal Reserve officials indicated openness to an interest rate hike in December. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Friday he was "open minded" about another rate hike by year-end, while New York Fed President William Dudley said he thought it was "appropriate" for the central bank to continue removing accommodation.

    On the energy front, oil prices fell on Friday, as oversupply worries brought an end to the recent rally in Brent prices. Brent crude lost 2.4 percent to settle at $55.62 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3 percent to settle at $49.29.

