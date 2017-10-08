Harvey Weinstein has been fired by The Weinstein Company after a host of sexual harassment claims leveled against the Oscar winner.

Here's the statement from the Weinstein Company Board of Representatives:

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

A spokesperson for The Weinstein Co. declined to provide details on Weinstein's firing.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Weinstein has over the years reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment.

Harvey Weinstein on Thursday issued a lengthy statement that acknowledged causing "a lot of pain." He also asked for "a second chance." But Weinstein and his lawyers have criticized the New York Times' report in statements and interviews.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.