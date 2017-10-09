After hours buzz: AIG, CPB & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of American International Group fell more than 1 percent in the extended session after the company estimated that it could register $3 billion in catastrophe losses in the third quarter due to Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria.

Shares of Campbell Soup rose more than 2.5 percent in extended trading after the company's stock closed for the day down more than 2 percent.

Twitter's stock was essentially flat after hours. The social media company blocked the Senate campaign announcement ad of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn.

Disney shares were also flat in extended trading after subsidiary ESPN announced that anchor Jemele Hill was suspended after encouraging a boycott of the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter.