Amazon’s comedies win with critics, while Hulu is a hit with audiences

When choosing between streaming service subscriptions, there are many things to consider — price, live channel offerings and number of simultaneous streams, for example.

Another factor is the quality of original content. But if you can't watch an episode of Netflix's "Stranger Things" without a subscription, and you don't know if you want a subscription because you're unsure about the show, how the heck do you decide which streaming service is right for you?

We've got you covered.

CNBC compiled rottentomatoes.com's critic and audience ratings for original shows from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and HBO. Our data includes all comedies and dramas that are ongoing, renewed for more episodes or are pending renewal.

If you're choosing your subscription based on original content, critics recommend Amazon or HBO for dramas (average 87 percent rating) and Amazon for comedies (average 90 percent rating). Audiences look to Hulu for humor (average 90 percent rating) and Amazon for drama (average 90 percent rating).