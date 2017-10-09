BlackBerry Motion smartphone launched with touchscreen and no keyboard

TCL Communications launched the full touchscreen BlackBerry Motion smartphone, aimed at the Middle East market, on Sunday.

Last year, Chinese firm TCL signed a brand licensing deal with BlackBerry to use the company's name for new smartphones, while the Canadian firm focused on software.

This is the second phone to come out of that deal. The BlackBerry Motion runs Google's Android operating system, has a 5.5-inch full high definition display and fingerprint sensor. It also comes loaded with all of BlackBerry's security apps.

But the phone doesn't have the classic BlackBerry keyboard. TCL said that it also has a huge battery that will offer over 32 hours of mixed use. It will also have space for two SIM cards.

The BlackBerry Motion is available for pre-order in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but TCL did not reveal a price or if it will become available in other markets.

Focusing on the Middle East market could help TCL grow. While it has proved a difficult region for smartphone makers this year, it is expected to grow 9 percent in 2018, according to market research firm IDC.

Earlier this year, TCL unveiled the BlackBerry KEYone, an Android smartphone that has a keyboard.