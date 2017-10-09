A Getty news photo showed the William Hill Estate Winery sign partially burned. Its owner, E. & J. Gallo Winery, said in an email that it does not know the extent of any damage from the fires burning in the region at this time.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and members of the community," the company said, in a statement.

Other news photos showed Signorello Estate engulfed in flames. The winery did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Napa Valley contributes more than $13 billion to the local economy and more than $50 billion to the national economy annually, according to the Napa Valley Vintners association. Napa and Sonoma also attract tourists.

In Napa Valley, there are about 700 grape growers and 475 physical wineries, of which about 95 percent are family owned, according to the Napa Valley Vintners. Some 85 percent of Sonoma County's wineries are family owned, according to the Sonoma County Vintners.

Harvest season is underway. Grape varieties ripen at different times, but many grapes have already been harvested by this point in the season, said Christian Butzke, professor of enology, or the study of wines, at Purdue University.

Still, grapes that survive the fires could absorb a smokey flavor from the air, he said, and will need to be checked.

"Luckily, it's late enough that a majority of stuff has been harvested in September, and there's not too much left, but you never know. There might still be things fermenting and people filling barrels with red wine," he said.

Wine can absorb scents in rooms they're being produced in, he said, so there is a chance smoke can affect taste.

Robert Keenan Winery said on Facebook that all is well, although there are distant fires in all directions. There is no internet and very poor cell reception. A generator is providing energy.

"All in all, the winery is a tad isolated and we are a bit apprehensive, but at least for the moment everything is functioning and we're working in the cellar," the winery said in the post.

Grgich Hills Estate was closed Monday because there was no power. In a Facebook post, the winery said it was wishing the best for all of Napa and Sonoma as firefighters do their work.