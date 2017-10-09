Digital payments expected to hit 726 billion by 2020 — but cash isn't going anywhere yet

People around the world are expected to make 726 billion transactions using digital payment technologies by 2020, according to a study released Monday.

The research, by consultancy giant Capgemini and bank BNP Paribas, found that emerging markets were leading the upward trend, and predicts tech innovations such as connected homes, contactless bank cards, wearable devices and augmented reality will drive cashless transactions in the future.

Based on analysis of payment trends during the years 2014 and 2015, the study said that debit cards accounted for the highest share of non-cash payments at 46.7 percent, while credit cards trailed behind at 19.5 percent.

Non-cash transactions between 2014 and 2015 rose 11.2 percent, the highest growth of the past decade.

Contactless cards are seen as "the new normal," especially in Europe, the study said. In France, the circulation of Visa contactless cards doubled to 40 million in 2015 from 20.3 million the previous year. The U.K. was the biggest market for contactless payments in Europe, with cards in circulation reaching 106.9 million in 2015.

But cash still remains the mainstream means of payment, especially for low-value transactions.

Checks, on the other hand, look to be on the way out, and declined 13.4 percent in 2015. The study did not specify the number of check payments made.

The findings follow remarks by Bank of England Chief Cashier Victoria Cleland about the future of cash at a conference in Austria on Thursday. "Cash continues to play a key role for many, and a crucial role for some," she said in a speech, according to Business Insider.