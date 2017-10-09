Gold marks over 1-week high; firm dollar curbs gains

Gold prices inched up to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, but the gains were capped as the dollar held firm bolstered by expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.



Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,286.42 an ounce at 0127 GMT, hitting its highest since Sept. 29.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.3 percent to $1,288.90 per ounce.

The dollar steadied on Tuesday after edging away from a 10-week high overnight, taking support from underlying expectations that improved prospects for the U.S. economy would prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, shrugging off modest losses on Wall Street.

The European Central Bank should reduce its asset buys from next year with the aim of ending them altogether, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday, just weeks before policymakers decide whether to curb stimulus.

Investor sentiment in the euro zone rose more than expected in October, hitting a 10-year high in its first reading since Germany held national elections two weeks ago, a survey showed on Monday.