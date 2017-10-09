This iOS 11 tip will help you organize your apps in seconds

iOS 11 is loaded with new features, but some of them are harder to find than others.
If you follow this guide, you'll be able to organize your iOS apps more easily than ever before. It's useful if you've ever felt the pain of trying to move apps one by one from folder to folder or screen to screen.
Here's how to better manage your apps.
You can do this by holding your finger on an application icon for just a few seconds. It'll start jiggling and you'll see an X pop up when it's ready to be moved. Don't let go, this is key. We're going to group a bunch of apps together.
Now, while still holding one finger on that first app, tap all the other apps you want to group with it. They'll all start to gather under the first app you selected. Note the small number that appears which shows how many apps you've selected.
This simple grouping of applications allows you to take all of your health apps, for example, and quickly toss them into a folder. Previously, you'd need to select each app one by one.
That's all there is to it. It used to take a half hour or longer for me to organize everything and now it takes just seconds.