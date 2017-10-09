If DACA killed, the US can lose $433 billion over the next 10 years. Here's why

He spent a year in the refugee camp before immigrating to British Columbia, where an uncle lived and he learned to speak English. After graduating from the University of British Columbia in 1995, he made his way to Seattle, where he soon opened his first Best in Class tutoring center. Lam relied on family to start him off.

"When I first started the business, I borrowed $100,000 from my aunt Lien, who owned a restaurant in Holland," he said. "In the middle of 2012, my sister Kitty rescued me financially when I had to buy out my 50-50 partner and get the franchise up and running. Luckily, I have family members who are wiling to help me when I am in need."

Edi and Etrit survived similar perilous circumstances to come to America. The late '90s ethnic war in Kosovo destroyed everything they had except for their lives, but many friends and family weren't so lucky. "We were fortunate enough to make it out of there alive," says Edi, who spent four days living in a sedan with his family and another family, waiting to cross the border into Macedonia. "It was months and months of going through things nobody should have to go through."

An uncle in Detroit sponsored their immigration to the United States, where Edi and Etrit hit the ground running. Etrit was 16 and Edi 20 when they started their first business, fixing, flipping and renting homes. A short while later Edi went to work for Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Real Estate Services. Gilbert is the Quicken Loans founder and billionaire who has poured nearly $2 billion of his own money into revitalizing Detroit. Etrit, in the meantime, went into banking at Chase.

According to Edi, the culture within the Quicken Loans family of companies is such that innovation is rewarded, and people that come up with ideas are given a chance.

Edi was working for Gilbert when he and co-founders Marc Hudson and Randy Foster, both software developers for Quicken, came up with the idea of Rocket Fiber, the ultrafast Detroit internet service provider. The co-founders pitched the concept to Gilbert, who embraced the idea and went on to become the main investor in the $30 million they've raised thus far, said Edi.

"Dan got involved in the same way he gets involved with other companies he has invested in. We pitched him a concept that he could invest in, he liked it and believed it is needed and could be a success, and invested in it," Edi said. The co-founder would not disclose revenues except to say it is in the millions and they have thousands of clients on board, both businesses and residential.

"For hundreds of years now, America has been able to attract top talent in the world," said Edi. "The second we lose the ability is the second we start heading downhill. To go back now and do something that is totally the opposite of that makes zero sense. Maybe we're naive, maybe we're too hopeful, or maybe we believe in this country more than anybody else, but America always figures the right thing out in the end."

