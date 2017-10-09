North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promoted his younger sister to a top political post Saturday, according to state media, prompting an air of intrigue about the new Kim in Pyongyang.

Faced with international sanctions and the potential threat of armed confrontation with the U.S., the dictator consolidated his political power at a key meeting of the country's ruling party over the weekend.

On Saturday, the isolated regime's leader — who was nicknamed "little rocket man" by U.S. President Donald Trump — announced several personnel changes at a meeting of the Central Committee of the governing Workers' Party, the KCNA news agency reported.

However, it was the decision to appoint Kim Yo Jong — Kim Jong Un's sister — as a member of the regime's Political Bureau that stirred the most curiosity.