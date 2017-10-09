From saving to the urinal fly, Nobel-winning economist uncovered a lot of quirky human behavior

Behavioral economist Richard Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics Monday amid an impressive career spent working to uncover how humans are not always rational beings. Along the way, he discovered many quirky things about how we live our lives.

Critical to Thaler's work is the idea of the "nudge," or small non-mandated suggestions people or businesses can make to dramatically affect future behavior by individuals.

CNBC tracked down a few of Thaler's most famous experiments and conclusions about human behavior.