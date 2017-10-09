Watch these two dates for another North Korean missile test

Oct. 10, or Party Foundation Day, is an annual public holiday in the secretive state. It's typically celebrated by military parades, speeches and performances. This year, a ballistic missile test could be on the docket too.

"The North Koreans love to fire off their missiles or have their nuclear tests coincide with a big anniversary. That's the way they operate....On the 10th, there might be some kind of missile fired," Evelyn Farkas, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

On Oct. 15 last year, Pyongyang carried out its seventh test of the intermediate-range ballistic missile known as Musudan and followed up with another test on Oct 19.

Russian lawmaker Anton Morozov, fresh from a visit to the nuclear-armed state, said he believes Kim "intends to launch one more long-range missile in the near future," Russia's RIA news agency reported last week. "They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the West Coast of the United States," RIA quoted him as saying.