Pence criticizes 'baseless attacks' on Trump following Sen. Corker's WWIII comments

Corker has questioned the threats and policy pronouncements the president makes on Twitter. He told the New York Times that most of his GOP colleagues agree with him.

"Look, except for a few people, the vast majority of our caucus understands what we're dealing with here," he told the newspaper, adding, "of course they understand the volatility that we're dealing with and the tremendous amount of work that it takes by people around him to keep him in the middle of the road."

In tweets, Trump has repeatedly hinted at using military force on North Korea if it threatens the U.S. or its allies. Earlier this month, he also said he told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson he is "wasting his time" negotiating with Pyongyang about ending its nuclear and missile programs.

Trump has also used the social media platform to make pronouncements on the Iran nuclear deal, which he will decide this week whether to decertify.

In his statement, Pence contended that the White House's efforts to defeat the terror group ISIS, put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea and get NATO allies to pay more for defense show the success of Trump's foreign policy.