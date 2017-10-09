Pence criticizes 'baseless attacks' on Trump following Sen. Corker's WWIII comments

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday defended his boss from what he called "empty rhetoric" and "baseless attacks."
Pence's statement — which does not specifically mention Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. — comes after the senator said President Donald Trump's reckless threats could lead the United States "on the path to World War III." The vice president highlighted what he deemed the foreign policy successes of the administration, claiming Trump has "restored the credibility of American power."
He said "no amount of criticism at home can diminish those results."
Pence's statement appears to magnify the White House's public spat with Corker, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman who is not seeking re-election next year. After Corker said some of Trump's Cabinet members separated the country from "chaos," the president this weekend claimed Corker "begged" him for his endorsement before deciding not to run when Trump denied the request. The senator's office has disputed that account.
Corker responded that the White House "has become an adult day care center."