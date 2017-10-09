Every job candidate knows how to start a job interview — on time, with a smile and a firm handshake. But it's less clear how to end a job interview in a way that makes you stand out from the competition.

According to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, the last few minutes of a job interview can make or break your chances of getting the job. And there's something you can say to ensure that you're memorable — in a good way.

After you've made your case and the hiring manager concludes the interview, don't just say "thank you" and leave.

Before you exit, be sure to say: "I really want this job."