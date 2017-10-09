It is possible to land a job where you work remotely and get pretty well paid.
That's the key takeaway from Remote.co, a provider of resources for companies that offer remote telecommuting or flexible work options. Remote.co has identified eight jobs that can pay more than six figures based on salary data from PayScale.com. These jobs can all be donefrom home and require minimal travel.
The findings come as 2.9 percent of the U.S. workforce ― 4 million employees ― spend at least half their time working remotely, according to a 2017 report from FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics. The number of individuals who telecommute to work grew 115 percent in 10 years, from 2005 to 2015.
"Technology has advanced so much that it's much easier for people to do work from home," particularly when it comes to access to the internet, said Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist at FlexJobs and Remote.co.
"The main thing that people should keep in mind about all of these jobs is that they're very similar to jobs that would pay over $100,000 if you were working in an office," Reynolds said.
Salaries will vary by industry, location and experience.
This job, which involves striving to reach sales targets for a business unit and working closely with executives, can pay $77,755 to $202,779, depending on experience.
This position, which pays between $80,570 to $197,106, includes tasks related to the launch of a business line – assembling a team, coming up with a strategy and promoting a brand.
This job, which involves coming up with a strategy to bring a product line to the market, can pay anywhere from $95,857 to $175,936.
This position includes tasks such as data integration and product development while working with technical project managers and customers. The salary typically ranges from $91,956 to $164,839.
This position, which pays anywhere from $77,801 to $135,272, involves coordinating with researchers, developers and software engineers to come up with web applications and services.
This position, which focuses on the development and growth of a sales channel, offers compensation ranging from $47,870 to $116,507.
This job involves developing tools and systems to automate internal processes. Professionals in this position stand to earn between $94,103 and $114,339.
This job involves keeping projects on track and within their budget and leading a team in their development. Individuals in this position stand to earn between $46,129 and $109,295.