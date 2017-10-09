It is possible to land a job where you work remotely and get pretty well paid.

That's the key takeaway from Remote.co, a provider of resources for companies that offer remote telecommuting or flexible work options. Remote.co has identified eight jobs that can pay more than six figures based on salary data from PayScale.com. These jobs can all be donefrom home and require minimal travel.

The findings come as 2.9 percent of the U.S. workforce ― 4 million employees ― spend at least half their time working remotely, according to a 2017 report from FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics. The number of individuals who telecommute to work grew 115 percent in 10 years, from 2005 to 2015.

"Technology has advanced so much that it's much easier for people to do work from home," particularly when it comes to access to the internet, said Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist at FlexJobs and Remote.co.

"The main thing that people should keep in mind about all of these jobs is that they're very similar to jobs that would pay over $100,000 if you were working in an office," Reynolds said.

Salaries will vary by industry, location and experience.