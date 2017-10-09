Trump EPA will start rolling back Clean Power Plan on Tuesday, Scott Pruitt says

"Regulatory power should not be used by any regulatory body to pick winners and losers."

It also marks the next chapter for a policy that has become a lightning rod in the debate over the government's role in slowing climate change. The rule has been in limbo since the Supreme Court put it on hold in February 2016, after 27 states and other opponents filed suit.

The rule itself required states to devise plans to reduce planet-warming emissions by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. President Donald Trump ordered the EPA to rewrite the rule in March.

Pruitt has long argued that the Obama administration acted beyond the scope of the law that empowers the agency to regulate emissions. He claims the Clean Power Plan would force states to invest in natural gas-fired and renewable power plants and shutter facilities that generate power from coal and nuclear material.

"When you think about what that rule meant, that rule really was about picking winners and losers," Pruitt said on Monday. "Regulatory power should not be used by any regulatory body to pick winners and losers."

Pruitt, who took part in the lawsuit as Oklahoma's attorney general, insists the rule should be limited to solutions that can be applied within the "fence line" of power plants. In other words, he argues the EPA only has the authority to require power producers to reduce emissions by making adjustments on-site at power plants. That could include fitting smokestacks with equipment that captures emissions.