Trump EPA will start rolling back Clean Power Plan on Tuesday, Scott Pruitt says

The Trump administration on Tuesday will begin the process of dismantling President Barack Obama's signature policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, according to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.
"Tomorrow in Washington D.C., I'll be signing a proposed rule to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan of the past administration and thus begin the effort to withdraw that rule," Pruitt said in a speech in Hazard, Kentucky on Monday.
Several news agencies reported last week that the EPA would soon propose repealing the rule and seek comments from stakeholders about a replacement regulation, according to documents obtained by several news outlets. The plan signals that the EPA has opted against tinkering with the existing rule, which was not expected, or scrapping it altogether, a course that would have almost certainly drawn lawsuits.
It also marks the next chapter for a policy that has become a lightning rod in the debate over the government's role in slowing climate change. The rule has been in limbo since the Supreme Court put it on hold in February 2016, after 27 states and other opponents filed suit.
The rule itself required states to devise plans to reduce planet-warming emissions by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. President Donald Trump ordered the EPA to rewrite the rule in March.
Pruitt has long argued that the Obama administration acted beyond the scope of the law that empowers the agency to regulate emissions. He claims the Clean Power Plan would force states to invest in natural gas-fired and renewable power plants and shutter facilities that generate power from coal and nuclear material.
"When you think about what that rule meant, that rule really was about picking winners and losers," Pruitt said on Monday. "Regulatory power should not be used by any regulatory body to pick winners and losers."
Pruitt, who took part in the lawsuit as Oklahoma's attorney general, insists the rule should be limited to solutions that can be applied within the "fence line" of power plants. In other words, he argues the EPA only has the authority to require power producers to reduce emissions by making adjustments on-site at power plants. That could include fitting smokestacks with equipment that captures emissions.
The Trump administration will put forward this argument to allege the Clean Power Plan violates the law, Bloomberg News reported.
"The Clean Power Plan departed from this practice by instead setting carbon dioxide emission guidelines for existing power plants that can only realistically be effected by measures that cannot be employed to, for, or at a particular source," Bloomberg quoted from the unreleased documents.
Politico, The New York Times an the Washington Post also reported aspects of the plans, citing unreleased documents. The EPA declined CNBC's request to comment on the reports.
The documents do not explicitly indicate that the EPA will replace the Clean Power Plan.
The EPA is required to regulate carbon dioxide and five other greenhouse gases following a 2007 Supreme Court ruling that the gases qualify as air pollutants under the Clean Air Act. The EPA found in 2009 that the gases pose a threat to public health.
Trump, Pruitt and Energy Secretary Rick Perry deny the consensus among climate scientists that carbon dioxide emissions from human activity are the primary cause of global warming.