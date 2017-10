Options trader, Jon Najarian, spotted a big, bullish bet on the S&P 500 on Monday.

BEHIND THE TRADE

Someone bought 85,000 of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) November 258 calls. These calls expire November 17th. This call buyer controls some 8.5 million shares of (SPY) from $258.

HOW THIS TRADE MAKES MONEY

The S&P 500 has to rise about 1.5% to 2,580 for this trade to make money.