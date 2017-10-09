Wall Street looks to resume its record run after Friday's hiccup

The Trump administration sent Congress a list of reforms it would require to be included in any legislation that would allow immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children, or Dreamers, to remain. The proposals include funding for a southern border wall. (NBC News)

In a stinging rebuke of Trump, Republican Sen. Bob Corker charged in an interview that the president was treating his job like a "reality show," and that his rashness could set the country "on the path to World War III." (NY Times)

Google for the first time has uncovered evidence that Russian operatives exploited the company's platforms in an attempt to interfere in the 2016 election, according to people familiar with the company's investigation. (Washington Post)

The Trump administration is expanding exemptions to an Affordable Care Act rule requiring employers to include birth control coverage in health plans. Some religious employers such as churches already do not have to cover contraception. (CNBC)



*Trump personally told health chief to deny Iowa's urgent Obamacare waiver: Report

The U.S. said it's was suspending non-immigrant visa services at its diplomatic facilities in Turkey following the arrest of a consulate employee, prompting Turkey to halt visa services in the U.S. (AP)

The promotion of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 28-year-old sister to the country's top decision-making body is a sign he is strengthening his position by drawing his most important people closer to the center of power, experts and officials say. (Reuters)

Vice President Mike Pence's decision to walk out of a San Francisco 49ers-Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, when some players knelt during the National Anthem, was planned ahead of time, a senior Pence official told NBC News.



*49ers player on Pence's walkout: 'This is what systemic oppression looks like' (USA Today)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said players who do not stand during the national anthem or are "disrespectful to the flag" will not play. At the Cowboys' Sept. 25 game, Jones joined the players and staff in taking a knee and locking arms prior to the anthem. (ESPN)

Harvey Weinstein has been fired by The Weinstein Company after a host of sexual harassment claims were leveled against him. The New York Times reported last week that Weinstein has over the years reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment. (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) has elected Trian's Ed Garden to its board of directors. Trian has been a shareholder since 2015. Garden will replace Robert Lane, who is retiring for health reasons from the board after 12 years of service. (CNBC)



*General Electric announces slew of executive changes, including new CFO (CNBC)

U.S. economist Richard Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize for his contributions in the field of behavioral economics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this morning. (Reuters)

Hurricane Nate slogged its way across the East Coast this morning, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the Gulf Coast. (AP)

Alphabet (GOOGL) received an FCC experimental license to create a network of balloons that would help restore wireless phone service in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria severely curtailed service on the island. (TechCrunch)

Making a return at Wal-Mart (WMT) used to take roughly five minutes. But the retailer is on a mission to slash that to 30 seconds. It will take its first step in early November when it rolls out Mobile Express Returns, for items sold and shipped by Walmart.com. (CNBC)

Drugstore chain stocks Walgreens (WBA), Rite Aid (RAD), and CVS Health (CVS) all closed lower on Friday after CNBC reported that Amazon is in the final stages of considering an entrance into selling drug prescriptions.

Soap company Dove has apologized for a racially insensitive Facebook (FB) ad it said, "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully." The ad showed a black woman wearing a brown shirt removing her top to reveal a white woman in a lighter top. (NBC News)