Week ahead: Earnings start, the Fed speaks and one big question for the bull market

The harvest moon has passed.

No, it's not that big orange-like thing that usually passes through the sky in late-fall, but rather the first full moon after the first day of fall. This year, it happened in October (last Thursday to be exact) which is the first time that's happened in eight years. Usually, it comes in September.

So what does the harvest moon have to do with the stock market? Well, it's investors who continue to harvest profits, with the market off to another blazing start as summer turned to fall.

Scary-looking things keep appearing in the sky, but nothing seems to shake the folks out there putting their money to work.

Speaking of seasons, third-quarter earnings crank up this week (yes, again!), we'll get a look at why the Federal Reserve does what it does, and there are various other potential market movers and shakers on the calendar.