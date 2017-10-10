Today's investors are inundated with a surplus of investing information, which can make it more difficult to successfully construct an investment portfolio. What's more, each and every person looking to invest has his or her own set of individual needs that call for special consideration.

"It's important that investors understand their goals, tolerance for risk and, increasingly, the basics of active and passive investing styles," said Brian Smith, director of the Mutual Fund Education Center in Kansas City, Missouri. "A little increased knowledge goes a long way, enabling them to successfully partner with an advisor to achieve the best possible outcome for their investment future."

Following these five considerations compiled and supplied by the Mutual Fund Education Alliance, investors can take steps toward achieving their financial goals with greater ease.

— By CNBC's Kenneth Kiesnoski

Posted 10 October 2017