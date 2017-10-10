5 ways to improve your professional reputation

Your professional network should continue to grow with each passing year. Nurture new connections that you make along the way, and keep up with old contacts, too. You never know what the future might hold.

Networking can feel kind of icky, but it doesn't have to be that way. Just be your genuine, but still professional, self and try to enjoy the process of connecting with others. Be sure to find the fun in it. You're not doing this just to improve your reputation. That's just one of the many benefits of cultivating a strong professional network.