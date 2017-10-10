A combination of historically low interest rates, an exceptionally long bull market and memories of the 2008 crash have encouraged some financial advisors to add alternative investments to their clients' portfolios. The alternative investment industry has also made it easier by creating more and more products for retail investors over the past few years.

"Traditionally, investors would shift money from equities to bonds to reduce risk, [but] this time is different," said Sterling Neblett, certified financial planner and founding partner of Centurion Wealth Management. "Due to historical low interest rates and the high probability that rates will continue to rise, one may argue that shifting from equities to bonds may even increase your portfolio risk."

Accordingly, Neblett has been shifting equity exposure to alternatives strategies, such as option writing, long/short and private debt. These strategies tend to be less correlated with U.S. stocks, he said, and some — such as option writing — tend to be ideal in a volatile flat market. All his clients have from 5 percent to 20 percent of their portfolios in alternative strategies. He has accelerated this shift especially in the last six months, as U.S. stocks have been getting more expensive.

Over the past decade, new alternative vehicles and new platforms have become available to the high-net-worth retail sector, Neblett said, including feeder funds that aggregate smaller investors, money funds with alternative strategies and non-traded interval funds, which make periodic repurchase offers to their shareholders.

"There has been a shift in focus in the alternatives industry over the last 10 years," said Hans-Christian Winkler, certified financial planner with Claraphi. This shift has been from individual accredited investors, who could dictate investment terms, according to Winkler, to high-net-worth retail investors, who can be forced to lock up their money in certain alternative products for up to seven years.

More from Smart Investing:

Bitcoin too risky for "serious" investing, say advisors

Millennials lack confidence to invest: Bank executive

What investors should do before market gets gored

Winkler started incorporating alternative investments into his clients' portfolios about four years ago as more products came to market. These allow his clients to be less dependent on good stock- and bond-market performance and to potentially have better downside protection during market downturns, he said.

The alternative investments he employs originate from real estate investment/development companies (investing in triple net leases, apartment buildings, parking lots, senior housing, warehouses, lodging, etc.), finance companies, hedge funds, commodity managers, energy companies and futures managers.

"Alternative investments can either be equity replacements by having the ability to share in the profits, or bond replacements by receiving a steady distribution and return of principal at the end of the term," Winkler said.

Using real estate industry investment vehicles as examples, he said an equity replacement could be a development company paying a distribution (similar to a dividend) and sharing profits with investors at project completion. A bond replacement could be a loan company that provides short-term loans to other developers and pays a distribution (i.e., a portion of the loan payments) and nothing else.