Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: CUDA, MU & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Barracuda's stock tumbled more than 6 percent in the extended session after the company posted second quarter results in line with Wall Street expectations.

Micron Technology's stock fell nearly 5 percent after hours. The company said that it would issue $1 billion in new shares.

Broadcom shares slipped 1.4 percent on light volume during extended trading. The stock closed slightly lower during the regular session.

Eaton shares were flat in extended trading after the power-management company said it expected a 3-cent-per-share negative in the third quarter from recent hurricanes and the earthquake in Mexico City.