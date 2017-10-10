Asian shares to focus on Wall Street gains and firmer euro

Asia's Wednesday trading is set to take its cues from signs of confidence elsewhere: U.S. Stocks edged up and the euro firmed overnight after Catalonia held back on an outright declaration of independence.

Catalonia's leader on Tuesday asserted that Catalonians had won the rights to independence, but held off declaring the region's separation from Spain. Instead, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont asked for further talks with the government of Spain.

The euro was firmer overnight as investors digested the developments in Catalonia and strong export data out of Germany for the month of August. The common currency stood at $1.1809 at 6:56 a.m. HK/SIN after touching as high as $1.1811.

Stateside, stocks closed higher on Tuesday after retailer Wal-Mart announced a large share buyback plan. The Dow Jones industrial average tacked on 0.31 percent, or 69.61 points, to close at a record 22,830.68, the S&P 500 advanced 0.23 percent, or 5.91 points, to end at 2,550.64 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the session up 0.11 percent at 6,587.25.