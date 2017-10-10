Atul Gawande: This kind of health care can save your life, but reform could take it away

Some people who don't realize this assume primary care physicians are dispensable. After all, compared to a specialist, they seem less knowledgeable.

On the festival stage, Gawande told the story of a surgeon friend of his who spoke on the phone with a primary care physician about a patient. The surgeon told the physician that the patient had a glioma, a brain tumor, and the physician responded, "What's a glioma?" — a term anyone with a Bachelor's of Science degree should know.

Sometimes "there's just too much to know," conceded Gawande, who is himself an endocrine specialist.

So how can it be that the physician providing incremental care offers the most valuable service in health care?

For one, Gawande explained, your regular doctor offers something unique: long-term relationships. If you see the same doctor over the course of many years and need a diagnosis, that doctor will be able to integrate all of the information she knows about you from throughout the years you've visited her.

Additionally, when you get to know your doctor and grow comfortable with her, you have a "lower threshold for seeking attention." If you think something might be wrong, you'll be more inclined to go in for a visit and, in many cases, address the issue before it becomes more serious.

This is called the Primary Care Paradox. "For any given situation, specialists are better," said Gawande, "yet having a primary care physician is better for long-term life."

Cuts to Medicaid threaten access to this type of incremental care.