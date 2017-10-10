    ×

    Trading Nation

    Market just as dangerous as late 1990s, and bank stocks could 'come crashing down," analyst Dick Bove warns

    A close look at bank earnings with analyst Dick Bove
    A close look at bank earnings with analyst Dick Bove   

    One of Wall Street's most vocal bank analysts is troubled by the rally in financials.

    The Vertical Group's Richard Bove warns that the overall market is just as dangerous as the late 1990s, and he cites momentum — not fundamentals — as what's driving bank stocks to all-time highs.

    "If we don't get some event in the economy or in politics or in somewhere that is going to create more loan volume and better margins for the banks, then yes, they would come crashing down," Bove said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "I think that the risk in these stocks is very high at the present time."

    Bove's latest thoughts come just days before bank earnings season begins. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup kick it off on Thursday when they report third-quarter numbers. Bank of America and Wells Fargo results are scheduled for Friday.

    The big banks index, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF, has surged 12 percent in just the last four weeks.

    Bove argues the rally isn't justified by the latest numbers.

    "If you go through the different products that the banks sell, just about every one of them are flat to lower in growth than they've been for at least a couple of years," he said.

    Despite his qualms, Bove is keeping his buy ratings on several of the largest banks — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, PNC Financial and First Republic. He advises investors to Wells Fargo and hold Goldman Sachs.

    He predicts the newest results for financial firms will likely be "mediocre" at best. CEO comments on benefits of potential tax cuts out of Washington could create near-term positive buzz, according to Bove.

    Bove's conundrum? He said there's no indication when a deep sell-off could happen.

    "I think you just have to go with the flow at the moment," Bove said. "The outlook again from the fundamental standpoint is not exciting, not positive, but the market doesn't care."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    The full interview with Dick Bove ahead of big bank earnings
    The full interview with Dick Bove ahead of big bank earnings   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    PNC
    ---
    JPM
    ---
    C
    ---
    WFC
    ---
    BAC
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...