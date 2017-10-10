Bernie Sanders: One thing needs to change in order to make America ‘great’

In an opinion piece for Vice Impact, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) discusses what he believes America actually needs to become "great": High-quality higher education delivered to citizens for free.

What would help is "not spending tens of billions more on weapons systems or providing trillions in tax breaks for the rich," he writes. "It is having a well-educated population that can compete in the global economy, and making it possible that every American, regardless of income, has the opportunity to get the education they need to thrive."

However, he writes, "we are moving further and further away from that goal," thanks to the high cost of college.

More than 44 million Americans have taken out student loans to pay for school, with their debt totaling $1.4 billion. The average debt for 20-year-olds is $22,135. For 30-year-olds, it's $34,033.

And while wages aren't rising much, the cost of tuition is. That could explain why the number of loan defaults has reached a new high.