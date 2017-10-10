After Sen. Corker criticizes Trump's 'not true' tweets, president tweets falsehood about Corker

Two days after Sen. Bob Corker criticized President Donald Trump for tweeting things "that are not true," the president tweeted out another falsehood — about Corker.

In a Sunday interview with The New York Times, the Tennessee Republican said Trump's comments could be sending the United States toward World War III. He added that many of his colleagues privately share his reservations about Trump, and criticized the information the president shares on Twitter.

"I don't know why the president tweets out things that are not true," Corker told the newspaper. "You know he does it. Everyone knows he does it. But he does."

Corker, who recently announced his decision not to seek re-election next year, did not mention specific false tweets. But the president has made numerous unfounded statements on the social media platform, most notably his claim that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before last year's election.

In responding to Corker's interview with the Times, Trump tweeted another false claim on Tuesday.

The "failing" Times "set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation," Trump claimed in a tweet. The senator "was made to sound like a fool," Trump said.

A transcript of the conversation and tweets from the Times reporter who interviewed Corker show Trump's claims lack evidence. At the start of the Times' transcript of the interview, Corker says, "I understand we're on the record."

Jonathan Martin, the reporter who interviewed Corker, tweeted that "Corker had 2 aides on the line, also recording, and they made sure after it ended that I was taping, too."

Corker's office declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Over the weekend, Trump also tweeted that Corker "begged" the president for his endorsement and decided not to run when Trump said "NO." Corker's office told multiple media outlets that Trump had offered to support Corker and even asked him to change his tune and run for re-election.