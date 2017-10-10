Fee-based financial advisors have been among the more enthusiastic users of low-cost exchange-traded funds for years, but their interest has dramatically increased since the financial crisis.
The latest survey of advisors conducted by the Financial Planning Association found that 88 percent of those surveyed now use ETFs, compared to 40 percent in 2006. Eighty percent said they use mutual funds in their practices, as well.
"The proportion of advisors using ETFs more than doubled in the last decade," said David Yeske, head of registered investment advisor Yeske Buie and practitioner editor of the FPA's Journal of Financial Planning. "ETFs now represent the biggest investment category for advisors."
The reasons are simple enough: low costs and broad diversification. The vast majority of ETFs passively track an index of securities and typically charge lower fees than actively traded funds in the same investment categories. Not all ETFs cost less than mutual funds — particularly indexed mutual funds — but most are substantially less expensive.
For fee-based advisors, investment costs are important, and ETFs have helped drive those costs down.
"The earliest advisors to use ETFs set up low-cost buy-and-hold portfolios," said Jim Rowley, senior strategist in the Investment Strategy Group at Vanguard, the second-largest provider of ETFs. "Active [fund] management risk isn't a good or bad thing, but a lot of advisors don't want to have the additional layer of active manager risk."
Indeed, analyzing and selecting active fund managers is a major effort for advisors. A significant majority of active managers underperform their index benchmarks after fees, and picking the outperformers takes time and money.
More from Smart Investing:
Bitcoin too risky for "serious" investing, say advisors
Millennials lack confidence to invest: Bank executive
What investors should do before market gets gored
"Using active managers is not easy," said Grant Rawdin, CEO of Wescott Financial Advisory Group. "It requires a lot of due diligence.
"Advisors without a lot of resources or expertise are probably better off using a passive approach to asset management."
Rawdin devotes a lot of effort to assessing active managers. However, he has about 40 percent of client assets in passively managed funds at Dimensional Fund Advisors. Not strictly a passive fund manager, the pioneer in factor investing now manages more than $500 billion in assets and is a favorite platform for many advisors.
Rather than tracking a market-cap weighted index, DFA screens a universe of securities and selects investments based on factors other than market capitalization, such as company size, fundamental quality, valuation or price momentum. "Their model is based on quantitative principles and ideas like small-cap stocks are better than large-cap, and value stocks are better than growth," said Rawdin.
While Rawdin uses ETFs sparingly, many advisors have embraced them wholeheartedly. Increasingly, advisors are looking to add value not through security selection but at the asset-allocation level, where they actively manage passive products. With the development of thousands of ETFs offering exposure to broad markets (foreign and domestic), narrow market segments, industry sectors and virtually every asset class imaginable, advisors now have a very big shelf to choose from.
"Advisors are still figuring out factor investing and how to use it, but adoption is accelerating."
Nestor at BlackRock also sees rapidly growing demand from advisors for smart beta funds and factor ETFs. Like the DFA model, the funds are passively managed according to rules that emphasize a desirable characteristic such as low valuation or low volatility. The funds are more expensive than simple index funds, and some feel that advisors are not using them intelligently. "A lot of advisors are loading too many of these things into portfolios because they make for a good story with clients," said Rawdin at Wescott.
Nestor, however, believes that demand for smart beta will continue to grow in the advisor community. "Advisors are still figuring out factor investing and how to use it, but adoption is accelerating," he said. Nestor spends a lot of time with advisors and their firms to understand the challenges they have with clients and with investment management.
"We try to figure out what kind of gaps they have in their tool kit, and that feeds our product development," he said.
That means that ETF shelf space will continue to expand, and so will the popularity of the funds with financial advisors.
— By Andrew Osterland, special to CNBC.com
Smart Investing
The Allianz chief economic advisor says investors have been "conditioned" to believe that central banks will always have their backs.
A Financial Planning Association survey polling advisors found that 88% of respondents use ETFs, up from 40% in 2006.
The growth prospects of tech firms are easy to imagine. More challenging is how to invest thoughtfully in the sector.
The industry is witnessing the twilight of stock- and bond-picking fund managers who get paid to beat the market.
More From Smart Investing
Latest Special Reports
Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.
Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.
Getting in the trenches, deconstructing portfolio options. Finding the best fit for client retirement plans and goals.
Financial Advisors
A Financial Planning Association survey polling advisors found that 88% of respondents use ETFs, up from 40% in 2006.
Goldman Sachs have a strategy that is outperforming the overall market and could pick up further steam as wages rise.
The Allianz chief economic advisor says investors have been "conditioned" to believe that central banks will always have their backs.