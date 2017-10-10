Futures point to a slightly higher open as investors assess oil prices, Fed speeches

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Tuesday, as investors geared up for new comments set to come out of the U.S. central bank, while keeping an eye on political developments.

Following the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest nonfarm payrolls report—which revealed last Friday that the U.S. saw a loss of 33,000 jobs during September—investors will be paying close attention as to what leading members of the U.S. central bank will say on Tuesday.

In the morning, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at the Regional Economic Conditions conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Later on in the day, investors will turn their attention to Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who will be in California, where he is expected to participate in a Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research associates meeting.

The Fed will also be of key importance when it comes to U.S. politics. In the final week of September, President Donald Trump stated that the person who would lead the U.S. central bank from 2018 would be announced in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to sign a proposed rule on Tuesday, in order to begin the rolling back of the Clean Power Plan.

In earnings news, Barracuda Networks is set to report its latest financial figures. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction four separate bills on Tuesday.