Gunfire detection systems see renewed interest after recent Las Vegas mass shooting

Various kinds of indoor and outdoor gunshot detection systems are on the market today, including some developed originally for military use on the battlefields in Afghanistan and Iraq.

There is a growing interest in gunfire detection technology by major police agencies around the nation, from New York to Los Angeles. Also, some educational and commercial customers, including hotels, are starting to buy devices that identify indoor active shoot incidents.

Renewed interest in gunfire detection systems follows the Oct. 2 shooting in Las Vegas where a gunman opened fire from a hotel and targeted people at a music festival. The mass shooting killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others.

One of the detection systems is known as AmberBox and resembles a smoke detector and is used to detect and alert security and first responders to indoor active shooter incidents. AmberBox is used in educational, commercial (including hotels) and government locations.