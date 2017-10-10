Billionaire Howard Schultz: This is 'the most undervalued characteristic' of a great leader

Howard Schultz took over as CEO of Starbucks when he bought the company in August 1987. At the time, there were six stores.
Today, Starbucks is a global brand. There are more than 25,000 locations across 75 countries, and the coffee company employs more than 300,000 people.
Schultz, who stepped down in April 2017, is largely credited with the company's success. In fact, the news that he was stepping down as CEO briefly sent shares of Starbucks stock down as much as 10 percent.
In an interview with Guy Raz for NPR's podcast "How I Built This," the legendary CEO shared an underrated, yet essential, leadership quality: vulnerability.