Billionaire Howard Schultz: This is 'the most undervalued characteristic' of a great leader

"Building a company is a lonely place sometimes because you're imprinted, especially as a man, of not demonstrating vulnerability," says Schultz, who started in the projects before building his $3 billion fortune. "And I think one of the most undervalued characteristics of leadership is vulnerability and asking for help."

It's something he's done "a number of times," he tells Raz. "When you're vulnerable and ask for help, people come towards you. I've tried to do that every step of the way and be honest and truthful about what I know, what I don't and most importantly, what I believe."

Entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis has a similar perspective. Vulnerability is important in business, the self-made millionaire tells CNBC Make It: "So often in business we think that a very proper and stern way of conducting ourselves as know it alls and macho men and women is the way to be. But I actually believe that business is built on relationships.

"Relationships are built on trust, and trust is built on vulnerability and transparency."